Sheriff’s office: Stockton man in a ‘cape’ breaks into elderly man’s Amador County home

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton man was arrested Monday night after the Amador County Sheriff’s Office says he broke into an elderly man’s home.

Just before 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office says a New York Ranch Road resident reported a man in a red “cape” had broken into his house and was acting erratically.

The resident, who was elderly and in a wheelchair, armed himself with a handgun and was able to convince the man to leave.

When deputies got to the house, the sheriff’s office says they found Erik Willden, from Stockton, stealing from the elderly resident’s detached garage. He told deputies that he had smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Willden was arrested on suspicion of burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance and booked into the Amador County Jail.