Sheriff’s Office: Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested for kidnapping woman at casino

BROOKS, Calif. (KTXL) – A Woodland man is behind bars on suspicion of kidnapping a woman at a casino after allegedly hitting someone with his truck in Esparto before driving off, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said 39-year-old Timothy Beitel offered a woman at Cache Creek Casino Resort a ride in his Dodge Ram pick-up truck to the casino’s mini-mart.

According to casino security, the woman accepted the offer.

The victim told security Beitel did not take her to the mini mart but instead drove her to a rural county road against her will.

The victim saw that Beitel had a gun when he parked at the dead end of County Road 78A in the Taylor Canyon area.

Shortly after parking, the victim said several ranchers arrived in the area to begin work and she was able to flag them down.

The ranchers took the victim back to the casino to call for help.

Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call around 1:47 p.m. and found Beitel on the county road with his truck and a stolen 9mm pistol. He was arrested.

California Highway Patrol investigators later determined Beitel and his truck were involved in a hit-and-run crash in Esparto earlier that day, according to officials.

Beitel is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and possession of a stolen firearm.

This story is developing.