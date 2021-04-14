Sheriff’s office suspects man with Down syndrome was killed by brother

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man who is suspected of killing his brother who had Down syndrome.

The sheriff’s office said that on March 8 they were notified by the coroner’s office that the death of 27-year-old Anwar Husain was “suspicious.”

An investigation was launched and detectives arrested 30-year-old Akram Husain on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Akram Husain posted bail after being booked into the county main jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.