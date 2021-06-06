Sheriff’s Office: Woman suspected of fatally shooting another woman during attempted carjacking in Stanislaus County

WESTLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old woman is behind bars in Stanislaus County after allegedly shooting another woman during an attempted carjacking early Sunday morning.

Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting happened in Westley at 1 a.m. on McCracken Road near the Ingram Creek Road Interstate 5 on-ramp.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she died, according to officials.

Witnesses provided investigators with a description of the suspect and deputies say they later identified her as 18-year-old Tierra Davis.

Deputies say they were able to find Davis but she ran away before eventually surrendering.

Investigators say a gun was found near Davis when she was arrested and that she allegedly shot the victim when trying to carjack her.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information about the shooting, please contact Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083.