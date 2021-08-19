Sheriff’s office trying to track down family members after mementos stolen from Lodi cemetery

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for help after mementos were stolen over the weekend from a Lodi cemetery.

The sheriff’s office said it got a call from someone who had been visiting Cherokee Memorial Cemetery when he found flowers strewn across the ground. The caller also told deputies that items left at his daughter’s crypt had gone missing.

According to the sheriff’s office, information from an “observant employee” led investigators to 33-year-old Rae Kause of Lodi. Deputies said he had the missing items the caller had mentioned, along with other items that investigators think were stolen from the cemetery.

Kause was arrested on suspicion of felony destruction of cemetery property and petty theft.

Now, the sheriff’s office is trying to track down family members of the deceased to reunite the items with their rightful owners.

For more information, call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400, option 1, and refer to case number 21-17861.