Sheriff’s office: Tuolumne, Mariposa County deputies investigate fatal shooting in La Grange

LA GRANGE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities in Tuolumne and Mariposa counties are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a bedroom of a home in La Grange.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies were called to a home on Highway 132 Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, the deputies saw that two other deputies from Mariposa County were already investigating the call and were with the person who reported the shooting.

The deputies said they searched the home and found a man dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

No additional details about the shooting were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation division at 209-694-2900.