Sheriff’s Office: Vegetation fire held to under 6 acres after evacuations

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire burning in east Grass Valley forced evacuations Wednesday evening.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced at 6:35 p.m. that deputies and fire crews were responding to the blaze burning near Brewer Road and Iron Horse Drive.

The fire forced evacuations in the June Bug Road area but deputies announced at 6:55 p.m. that the forward progress had been stopped. The evacuations were then lifted at 7:40 p.m.

Deputies said the hi-lo siren for residents in the area is their signal to evacuate.

