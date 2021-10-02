Sheriff’s office: Yuba County man stabbed after answering door

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) – The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person they say stabbed a man at a home in Linda Friday afternoon.

According to officials, an unidentified individual approached a home on Kenwood Way around 1:30 p.m. Friday and stabbed a man who came to the door before fleeing on a bicycle. An image of the suspect was captured by the home’s door camera.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is considered ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or person involved is asked to call 530-749-7777.