EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the school said it would inspect the student’s backpack daily when they return.

The sheriff’s office said it would “continue to monitor any suspicious behavior.”