‘Shocking and so senseless’: Downtown Sacramento neighbors saddened by store owner’s death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Sacramento store clerk has died after he was pushed to the ground during a robbery Thursday.

Now, the community is remembering him as a kind and generous man as police investigate what led up to the attack.

Heartfelt messages were left in the place where customers say Gold Star Mart owner Kavinder Singh gave his heart to the community.

"Really nice guy. We've been having sort of mutual business for a long time,” said Andy Naify, who works at nearby Beers Books. “Always helping us out if I was a couple bucks short or whatever. He was super, super friendly and it's shocking and so senseless."

A robbery suspect violently pushed Singh away when he tried to stop him from stealing a beer. Singh fell and hit his head and was later found by officers in the parking lot of his downtown Sacramento store.

He was originally hospitalized in critical condition but then died late Thursday night.

"The fact that people would go to great lengths to take what they want instead of earn what they want is pretty sad,” said Nathaniel Simmons, one of Singh’s daily customers. “It shows how society is falling down instead of picking itselves up."

Singh, known as “Indi” to the people who frequented his shop, seemed to specialize in picking people up.

“He was super nice. There was times when I was broke and I didn't have any money and he would like slide me a black. Or he'd be like, ‘Hey, get a soda. You must be thirsty," Simmons said.

Police detained a man they believe was behind the robbery but they have not identified the suspect and he is no longer in custody.