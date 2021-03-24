Shooter arrested at hotel after wounding 2 people near I Street Bridge

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — West Sacramento police say they apprehended a shooter at a hotel Wednesday who is suspected of wounding two people near the I Street Bridge.

Around 9:45 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a shooting on 2nd Street near B Street.

Responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds in the area, according to police. One had critical injuries and the other had wounds that were not life-threatening.

Police report they arrested the shooter at the Executive Inn and Suites just across the Sacramento River on Bannon Street.

This appears to be where that initial shooting occurred in West Sacramento near the I Street Bridge. Again few details on what actually happened or how that suspect got to the other side of the Sacramento River. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/1QPsRtNOFM — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) March 24, 2021

There are no outstanding suspects, according to police.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.