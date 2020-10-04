Suspect believed dead in shooting that injured 3 at Sacramento store

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says four people were shot Saturday afternoon at a store.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. at a store on El Camino Avenue near Sunview Avenue.

Three people were injured in the shooting and were taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

According to deputies, the fourth person died at the scene from what they believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators believe that fourth person to be a suspect in the shooting.

Deputies also found a gun at the scene and are still investigating.