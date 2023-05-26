(KTXL) — The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is suspected of being involved in a shooting in Pine Grove on Thursday.

At around 3:25 p.m., deputies received reports of a family dispute in the 20000 block of Highway 88 where gunshots were heard.

When law enforcement arrived on-scene, they found James Sampson, 20, of Pine Grove was the victim of the altercation and had called the sheriff’s office from a neighbor’s house.

Deputies say that Sampson and Craig Allen Butler, 62, got into an altercation and Butler shot at Sampson several times. Sampson was able to get out of the home and call 911 from a neighbor’s home.

After law enforcement canvased the area for Butler, they determined that he had fled in a tan 1998 Ford Explorer and have still been unable to find him.

A Ramsey warrant has been issued for Butler who is facing charges for attempted murder and assault with a firearm.