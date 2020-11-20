Shooter still at-large after police search Dunnigan motel

DUNNIGAN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department joined other agencies to help the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office search for a shooter in Dunnigan Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at the California Motel.

One person was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

Several law enforcement agencies helped evacuate and search the motel for the shooter or shooters but did not find anyone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office at 530-668-5280.