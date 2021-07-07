Shooting along I-5 near Elk Grove leaves 2 hospitalized

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – California Highway Patrol officers responded to a shooting on Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon near Elk Grove.

According to officials, police received a call just before 2 p.m. from a driver who claimed he had been hit by gunfire.

Officers soon found a Chevy Impala with two victims inside, the CHP said. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Sacramento, had been grazed in the neck and was also injured by shattered glass. A female passenger suffered a gunshot wound to her left arm and possibly her right hand as well.

Investigators said a 6-month-old baby in the back of the vehicle was uninjured.

According to the CHP, the driver said they were traveling southbound and thought they had a flat tire when they noticed they had been shot.

All three were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

There is currently no information about the shooter or description of any vehicle they may have been driving.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.