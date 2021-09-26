Shooting at Citrus Heights apartment complex kills 1

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Citrus Heights police said one person died Saturday after being shot at an apartment complex.

According to police, they received calls about a shooting at an apartment complex on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Woodlake Hills Drive around 9:30 p.m. As officers were responding to the scene, they said they noticed a car matching a description from reports of the shooting.

Officers stopped the car near Oak Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard and found one of the passengers was injured. Police said that person died.

Police said those involved in the shooting know each other.

The shooting is still being investigated and is being treated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 916-727-5524.