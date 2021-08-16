Shooting at South Sacramento Jack in the Box leaves 1 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in South Sacramento that left one person injured Monday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., multiple shots were fired at a car in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box on Stockton Boulevard and Elsie Avenue, according to officials.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital in what officials called “grave condition” following CPR attempts from first responders.

No information on the shooter has been released at this time, and the cause for the shooting is still unknown.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.