Drive-by shooting in Del Paso Heights kills 9-year-old, injures 3 people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police lights and crime scene tape now mark the quiet park where a 9-year-old girl’s life was brutally taken.

Sacramento police are investigating a drive-by shooting at Mama Marks Park that happened around 1 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s extremely tragic and emotional,” said Officer Karl Chan.

Officer Chan says gunfire struck a total of four people: a 6-year-old girl, 9-year-old girl, woman and man.

The 9-year-old girl died at the scene but the 6-year-old and woman were taken to the hospital.

Officers were later informed about the man who had taken himself to the hospital.

“Right now, we are in the very early stages of this investigation and information is extremely limited,” Chan told FOX40.

Police have not yet released a motive and they don’t know whether the shooting was gang related.

They’re answers that neighbor Cynthia Landa is eager to hear.

“It’s so heartbreaking. A 9-year-old girl, I mean that’s the age of my kids,” Landa said. “My son is 9.”

Landa says she frequently takes her own children to play at the same park.

“I won’t be taking them there no more,” Landa said.

She says violence is a constant concern in the neighborhood.

“We definitely have to move from here. It’s too much. I’m so scared something will happen to my kids,” Landa said.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward and help bring some sense of justice for the little girl.

“We are looking for anybody that has any information regarding this shooting to contact the department so that we can identify anybody responsible in this incident,” Chan said.