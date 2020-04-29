Shooting in North Highlands neighborhood leads to crash

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle crashed in a North Highlands neighborhood Tuesday after a man in the car was shot.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says just after 5 p.m., a caller in the area of Cornelia Way, near Lock Leven Way, said some neighbors had gotten into a physical altercation when shots were fired.

A man in his 30s, who was in a vehicle at the time, was shot and the vehicle crashed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reports emergency responders took the victim, who was still alert and talking, to an area hospital.

Officials could not provide any suspect information.

This story is developing.