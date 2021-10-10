Shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead, another injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being shot in Sacramento early Sunday morning.

Sacramento Police Department officials said officers responded at 12:54 a.m. to reports of a shooting that happened on Summerbrook Way near Summer Haven Way.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and tried to give him aid. Sacramento firefighters arrived and declared the man dead.

A short time later, police officials found another man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after he took himself in for treatment at a local hospital.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are investigating the shooting.

No additional information about the victims or the shooting was released.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding the shooting to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.