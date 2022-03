STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in Stockton injured two men Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. on South San Joaquin Street near East Sonora Street. When they arrived, they found two men who were shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Their condition is not known. There is also no information regarding a shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-937-8377.