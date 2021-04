SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near 21st and L streets.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m, police said. Officers found two men who had been shot.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital and one died.

Officers remain at the scene investigating.

At this time, no information about the shooter has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.