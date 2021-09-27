Shooting leaves 1 person injured in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Yuba City.

Sutter County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to reports of a shooting on Anna Drive near McCune Avenue at 11:07 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found 10 to 15 people standing on the road in the area of the shooting. They tried to find out what happened but no witnesses came forward.

Deputies were able to find a vehicle with bullet holes and spent shell casings inside.

Detectives were called to investigate and they learned that gunfire was made against one car from another.

They were later notified that a victim with a gunshot wound to the head was being treated at Woodland Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 530-822-2310.