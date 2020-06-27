Watch Now
FOX40 News at 10

Shooting on I-5 injures two people in Stockton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says two people were injured Friday in a shooting on southbound Interstate 5. 

Officers say the shooting happened near March Lane in Stockton around 5:05 p.m. 

The condition of the two victims is unknown but CHP says they were taken to a local hospital. 

Due to the shooting, southbound I-5 to the March Lane offramp is closed. 

Officers are still investigating and have yet to release any information regarding a suspect. 

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News