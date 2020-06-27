Shooting on I-5 injures two people in Stockton

STOCKON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says two people were injured Friday in a shooting on southbound Interstate 5.

Officers say the shooting happened near March Lane in Stockton around 5:05 p.m.

The condition of the two victims is unknown but CHP says they were taken to a local hospital.

Due to the shooting, southbound I-5 to the March Lane offramp is closed.

Officers are still investigating and have yet to release any information regarding a suspect.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.