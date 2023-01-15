(KTXL) — Saturday evening a man was arrested on the suspicion of a shooting after he allegedly barricaded himself in his apartment in Citrus Heights, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

According to police, officers received calls that there was a shooting in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Sunrise East Way.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw a male suspect in the apartment complex with a “handgun equipped with a weapon-mounted light.”

Police said that the suspect then retreated to his apartment and officers worked on a plan to negotiate with the suspect and bring the suspect out peacefully.

Several hours after negotiations began, three subjects exited the apartment building, according to police.

Police said that two subjects were detained and later found to not be involved with the shooting. After exiting the apartment, the third subject, who was determined to be the suspect, was allegedly uncooperative with the police.

Police said the suspect resisted officers while they were trying to take him into custody, leading officers to use a police K9 who then bit the suspect.

Police said the suspect was arrested and given medical treatment due to the dog bite. He was then taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail.

According to police, shell casings were found near the suspect’s apartment, however, no victims were found. After searching the suspect’s apartment, officers found a handgun that matched the shell casings found.

“I am very proud of the restraint and sound tactics utilized by the officers involved in this incident. Incidents like these are extremely dangerous for the public and law enforcement and we are pleased at the peaceful outcome. We also appreciate the assistance from our regional police partners who responded to the scene to assist us,” Chief of Police Alex Turcotte said in a news release.