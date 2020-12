NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after police say he was shot in the North Sacramento area.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Calvados Avenue, according to police.

Police say they found a man in the area who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

There is no information about a suspect or a motive.

