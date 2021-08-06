Shooting victim found lying on sidewalk near Greenback Lane, I-80 dies; shooter at large

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County investigators are searching for the person responsible for a deadly shooting Thursday night near Greenback Lane and Interstate 80.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Verner Avenue just before midnight after a man was seen lying on the sidewalk.

The man had been shot at least once and emergency responders were unable to save him.

Investigators do not have any information about the shooter or a motive behind the shooting.

The coroner will release the victim’s identity once next of kin is notified.