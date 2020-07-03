Shoplifting suspect drags off-duty Sonora officer with his car

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A shoplifting suspect was arrested Wednesday after dragging an off-duty Sonora police officer with his vehicle as he tried to escape.

Around 3 p.m., the Sonora Police Department says an employee went into the parking lot of a business on South Washington Street, where they confronted 29-year-old Justine Olkerill about shoplifting.

The employee spotted an off-duty officer and asked for help with Olkerill, according to police.

Police say at one point 22-year-old Michael Martin walked out of the business and stood in between the suspect and the officer.

Olkerill then struggled with the Sonora officer and was able to get into the driver’s seat of his car, which he put in reverse, according to police. As Olkerill backed his car away, police say he dragged the officer with his open car door.

The 29-year-old suspect was able to drive off and the off-duty officer was left with minor injuries, according to police.

Police report Martin was arrested on suspicion of resisting, obstructing and delaying a police officer and later booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Olkerill eventually returned to the business and was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shoplifting. He was booked into jail on $40,000 bail.