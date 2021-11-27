Shoppers in Folsom give local shops some love on small business Saturday

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — On small business Saturday many people are kicking off the start of the shopping season.

The day is a huge help for many businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For one business on Sutter Street in Folsom, they’re feeling the love from the community.

“We try to have a wide range of games from classic nostalgic. Things like chess, stuff people have seen in the 80s to modern games,” explained Ron Petersen, the owner of the Game Getaway.

Petersen has been running the store for close to a decade and he told FOX40 his front door isn’t staying quiet.

“As you can hear the bell going, it’s been pretty consistent,” Petersen said. “People are just out in the shopping mood big time, so it’s been a huge help.”

Petersen said it’s a relief seeing customers working to keep business alive following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’ve seen business close all the time, different buildings that use to be there that aren’t anymore. And businesses that use to be around that aren’t anymore. It’s really sad, but I think supporting small businesses as much as you can is really important,” said owner Taylor Gillespie.

While the pandemic has taken a toll on Sutter Street businesses, some store owners said they owe a debt of gratitude to local residents for stepping up.

“Our customers really came forward and helped us through it. And we ended the year where we were like ‘okay, we can keep doing this,’” said Bobbi Eddy, the owner of Not Too Shabby.

But with some of California’s shipping ports backed up, the struggle is getting enough products on the shelves.

“So, we’re missing 35% of our merchandise right now, today,” Eddy explained. “Our vendors don’t have the merchandise to send us, and so we’re being patient waiting for it, but were living Groundhog Day. We’re opening boxes every day.”

While dealing with extremely late deliveries to receiving next year’s inventory, Eddy is doing her best to look on the bright side and is thankful for the local support on small business Saturday.

“It extends throughout the whole season, and hopefully throughout the whole year. We’re grateful for the whole community,” Eddy said.