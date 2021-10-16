Shotgun fired into air in Loyalton domestic dispute

LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was arrested after a domestic dispute happened outside a home in Loyalton Friday night, with one person at some point firing a shotgun into the air.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots and screaming late Friday night, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

When they arrived, they found one person with a shotgun and multiple other people in front of a residence on First Street. Deputies were able to secure the scene without incident.

Those questioned said they had been drinking at a nearby restaurant when a fight broke out between suspect David Rohrback and his girlfriend.

Rohrback told deputies he returned to the shared residence in order to pack his things and leave.

When the woman returned with family, she said Rohrback was standing in the front yard holding two shotguns. The woman said she took the weapons and fired them into the air in order to empty them and prevent injury.

The fight continued indoors where Rohrback produced a knife and threatened the girlfriend’s brother, deputies said.

Both Rohrback and the woman were injured in the dispute.

Rohrback was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and sent to the county jail.

Both shotguns were seized and the Sheriff’s office continues to investigate.