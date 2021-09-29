ShotSpotter sensors installed in north Sacramento County communities

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Gunshot detection technology was recently installed in two additional areas of Sacramento County where the sheriff’s office said gun violence has “plagued” the communities.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said ShotSpotter technology was deployed Tuesday in North Highlands in the area of Watt Avenue and Roseville Road, as well as the Arden-Arcade neighborhood around Howe Community Park.

The technology has already been used in some South Sacramento communities since 2018.

According to the sheriff’s office, while installing the technology in the new areas of north Sacramento County, ShotSpotter was activated 56 times and recorded what the sheriff’s office said was 146 rounds of gunfire.

But the system has recently come under fire on a national level. According to an investigation by the Associated Press, ShotSpotter not only misses live gunfire right under its microphones, but it also misclassifies the sounds of backfiring cars or fireworks as gunshots. It also found that forensic reports prepared by ShotSpotter’s employees have been used in court to improperly claim that a defendant shot at police, or provide questionable counts of the number of shots allegedly fired by defendants. Judges in a number of cases have thrown out the evidence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.