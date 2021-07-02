Shriners Hospital warns of burn risks to children ahead of July Fourth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People are at risk for just about every type of burn you can think of during the summer months.

That includes sunburns, bottom-of-foot injuries from hot pavement and campfires, which experts recommend staying four feet away from at all times.

“I can’t tell you how many of our burn survivors have happened from a simple campfire,” Dr. Tina Palmieri, assistant chief of burns at Shriners Hospital for Children, told FOX40.

The focus this Fourth of July weekend is fireworks.

“There are those people who just tempt the fates. Those people usually end up with the worst injuries because they ignore the date’s warnings,” Palmieri said.

Shriners Hospital for Children held a burn prevention awareness event Friday morning, where Palmieri said most burn patients she sees don’t fall into that reckless category but still make some avoidable mistakes.

“[They] light the firecracker, [say] ‘I’ll keep it away from me’ and then they’ll set it down — but it didn’t go off and then there’s a disconnect: ‘Oh, it didn’t go off, so it must be safe,'” she explained.

And as a reminder, even legal fireworks — those marked safe and sane — can be dangerous.

Joe Pick, executive director of the nonprofit Firefighters Burn Institute, told the story of young girl who got second- and third-degree burns after holding a sparkler, which is considered a legal firework.

“They burn at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, so when those embers come off, those sparks come off, they are super hot,” Pick said.

Shriners showcased a variety of non-fire related activities for kids on the Fourth, including glow sticks and homemade confetti launchers.