Shriners staff, volunteers build 25 custom bikes for children with ability limitations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Staff and volunteers at Shriners Hospital for Children in Sacramento built 25 custom made bikes for patients with ability limitations for their 6th Annual BikeFit program.

Shriners Hospital partnered with AMBUCS to build three-wheeled bikes known as trykes.

Trykes on average cost about $2,000 but were free to patients through AMBUCS, Shriners and community donations, as part of the child’s rehabilitative program at the hospital.

Courtesy of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California

The Bikefit program gives patients the chance to “experience one of childhood’s most cherished childhood joys and memories – owning and riding a bike.”

Patients had the chance to try the variety of adaptive trykes based on their abilities. Each one was measured and custom-fit.