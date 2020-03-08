Sierra College limits access to campus with ‘Campus State of Emergency’

(KTXL) — Sierra College announced on Sunday that they initiated a “Campus State of Emergency” which would limit access to its campus. Officials said it is set to begin on Monday.

“We are taking this action to minimize the number of people on campus with the goal of continuing to provide instructions without having to close,” said Sierra College in a press release.

Faculty who are prepared, may begin providing instruction remotely via Canvas on Wednesday, March 11. Students will be notified by their instructors via Canvas and District email of any changes to their courses. All lectures, and as many labs and activities as possible, must transition to remote instruction via Canvas by Wednesday March 18. The District will determine which labs and activities will continue to be offered on-site. Sierra College

Starting on Monday, only registered students, faculty, staff and affiliates will be allowed on campus, according to the release. They also said that there is currently “no confirmed positives tests of members of the Sierra College community.”