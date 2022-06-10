ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Out of 423 schools offering nursing programs in the western region Sierra College was ranked number one by Nursing Process.

“This recognition as a top program, not just in California but the entire western region of the country is a testament to the amazing work done by our faculty and staff, and incredible resilience of our students who have completed their programs at Sierra College, passed their NCLEX exams and are now helping serve patients where they are greatly needed,” Nancy James, Dean, Nursing and Allied Health at Sierra College said.

To come up with their rankings Nursing Process looked at:

NCLEX-RN (National Council License Examination for Registered Nurses) pass rates

Academic quality

The nursing school’s reputation

Affordability

The top 10 schools included:

Sierra College – Rocklin, CA

Chabot College – Hayward, CA

Grossmont College – El Cajon, CA

Pike Peak Community College – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Monterey Peninsula College – Monterey, CA

Rogue Community College – Grants Pass, OR

Victor Valley College – Victorville, CA

Merritt College, Oakland, CA

Great Basin College, Elko, NV

Saddleback College, Mission Viejo CA