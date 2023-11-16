(FOX40.COM) — A large-scale rescue effort was made in Sierra County on Tuesday after a tree surveyor with Sierra Pacific Industries fell between 20 to 30 feet into a ravine, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

When the emergency call went out, numerous agencies converged on the area east of Alleghany in western Sierra County.

At around 1:30 p.m., rescue teams and medical teams from Nevada County Search and Rescue, Alleghany, Pike, Camptonville and Downieville fire departments, the US Forest Service, California Highway Patrol and Care Flight arrived at the scene.

Rescue teams hiked into the location where the surveyor had fallen and administered medical treatment.

Once he was secured, rescuers brought him to a location where a CHP helicopter could hoist him out of the ravine.

A medical transport helicopter then brought the man directly to a nearby hospital for treatment.