(FOX40.COM) – The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 7 the arrest of Brandi Purvis, a former employee of Sierra County Behavioral Health, following an investigation into allegations of identity theft, embezzlement, and larceny.

The investigation began in April 2023 and revealed the alleged misuse of authority by Purvis, who is accused of “exploiting a vulnerable client for personal financial gain,” according to Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

During the course of the investigation, Sierra County deputies said it uncovered “compelling evidence that Brandi Purvis exerted undue influence in her position within the county to perpetrate a series of fraudulent activities.”

Purvis allegedly accessed the victim’s banking cards and subsequently made unauthorized purchases amounting to thousands of dollars in merchandise that were delivered to her residence.

Law enforcement reported that in a coordinated effort, Sierra County deputies traveled to Lassen County on Sept. 6 to execute an arrest and search warrant at Purvis’ residence. During the execution of the search warrant, deputies say they recovered numerous items that had been purchased using the victim’s stolen financial information.

Purvis was taken into custody and transported to the Plumas County Jail, where she was booked on numerous financial crimes, officials say.

Sierra County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information relevant to this incident to contact their office at (530) 289-3700.