Sierra Nevada receives much-needed snowfall

GOLD RUN, Calif. (KTXL) -- Several drivers stopped at the Gold Run rest stop off Interstate 80 to put chains on their tires.

“I see a lot of people putting chains on or cable. They go a few miles and they are wrapped around their axle or they lost their chains because they didn’t do it right,” said Pete Jiminez.

With 2 to 5 feet of snow expected in the Sierra, some people are taking a moment to enjoy the fresh coat of snow.

“We have had much precipitation for the last month or more. So, it’s good to get this,” said Colfax resident Roger Gallant. “We need it.”

Another driver, David Glenn, recently traveled to Northern California from an out of state college.

“I was definitely not expecting the cold weather,” said Glenn.

With several events, schools, colleges and ski resorts closing due to COVID-19 concerns, Glenn says a little break playing in the snow is a much-needed sense of relief.

“I was going to school in Tennessee and we all got sent home,” Glenn told FOX40.

As snow continues to fall, drivers in the Sierra have some advice for people heading up the mountain.

“Flashlight is a good idea. Something you can use to signal if you needed that,” said Gallant. “Just common-sense type things.”