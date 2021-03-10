Sierra snow impacts school schedules

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The snow in the Sierra is impacting some school schedules in Placer and El Dorado counties Wednesday.
El Dorado High School and Union Mine High School will be on a 2-hour delayed start.
Buses will run satellite stops.
Virtual Academy and Independence High School will also be on a 2-hour delayed start.
The Pioneer Union School District is closed due to snow. The closure includes Pioneer Elementary, Walt Tyler Elementary and Mountain Creek Middle School.
The Black Oak Mine School District in El Dorado County is also closed.
This is a developing story.