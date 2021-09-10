Sierra traffic on I-80 slowed by big rig crashes

(KTXL) – Drivers on Interstate 80 in the Sierra experienced major delays Friday morning as the roadway was coated in rain from an overnight storm.

The California Highway Patrol said a multi-vehicle crash involving several big rigs early in the morning caused backups on I-80 eastbound at Farad.

Once the scene of the crash was nearly cleared, another crash was reported to the west near Soda Springs. The CHP said westbound lanes of the interstate are still moving but drivers should get ready for heavy traffic due to an overturned big rig on the shoulder at the Boreal Ridge Road exit.