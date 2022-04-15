PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash involving three big rigs has caused traffic delays on westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra.

The California Highway Patrol reported that there are no injuries, however, the collision blocked the road around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

Courtesy: CHP Truckee

Caltrans says to expect delays near Kingvale.

While officials have not said what caused the crash, a recent spring storm brought fresh snow to the Sierra. CHP and Caltrans crews were hard at work clearing the roadways Thursday after numerous collisions and spinouts.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.