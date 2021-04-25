Sierra travelers caught off guard by sudden snow

SODA SPRINGS. Calif. (KTXL) – Snow is not something people would expect in late April driving through Donner Summit off Interstate 80.

“We didn’t think it was going to be this cold up here,” Modesto resident Jose Garcia said with laughter. “Coming from the Valley you know.”

And like for a lot of people up traveling through the area, light clothing was the wardrobe choice of the day.

The sight of snow wasn’t something Christian Salcedo expected to run into on his way back home to Pittsburg from Fallon, Nevada.

“Coming from the Bay Area, this is our everyday outfits, and we didn’t plan accordingly to come to the snow,” Salcedo told FOX40.

He says his family decided to make the best of the situation.

“It was my dog’s first time in the snow, so we wanted him to experience it,” Salcedo said.

And while the weather came as a surprise to a lot of people, some like Peter Brydon from San Francisco, came up looking for that type of weather.

“We just decided to do a quick weekend backpack trip. We hoping to do Shasta in a couple of weeks if there’s still snow. We figured this would be a good test to make sure we’re all set up,” Brydon explained.

Even with the heavy snow fall Sunday, Brydon says it’s still not as much as he was hoping for.

“We were expecting a foot or a foot or more or so. I think this is a little bit more relaxed than we thought it was going to be,” Brydon said.

And with the current drought conditions in the state overall, everyone can agree the extra moisture is much needed.

“Might not make too much of an impact but every inch of snow counts in the long run,” Brydon said.

Although chain controls have yet to begin Sunday afternoon, Caltrans did have signs up warning people to have their chains ready.