Sierra travelers get unexpected but welcome late spring snow

BLUE CANYON, Calif. (KTXL) — Some much-needed snow is falling in the Sierra Thursday as temperatures dipped into the 20s.

With only 11 days until June, some drivers headed to Reno over Interstate 80 weren’t expecting to need a long-sleeved shirt.

“It’s nice and sunny in both destinations and not expecting this at all,” said Rebecca Stark, who is driving from Auburn.

Meanwhile, Mike Silva from Folsom says he is fine in shorts and a T-shirt.

“When I left the house today, it was nice,” Silva said. “And we’re in a car for two hours. So, it’ll be fine.”

Silva and his wife are taking their two dogs who have never even seen snow before to go camping this weekend in Gray Eagle. He says the snow flurries are not going to stop them.

After all, it is supposed to be a long hot summer.

“Where we come from in Folsom, it’s usually a hundred degrees all summer long and so … love it,” Silva told FOX40.

But while Silva has an RV, John Davis says he has come up from Modesto to go camping in a tent.

When asked what was appealing about snow camping, Davis gave an excited response.

“The food!” Davis said.

He says only he and his oldest son will be staying in a tent. His other two children and his mom will be staying in an RV.

“Cutting your own firewood — just the whole getting back to your roots, I’m talking caveman days, it’s recharging,” Davis said.

Also looking to recharge is Bellini who traveled from San Francisco to enjoy the snow on his birthday.

“All the stress we have. I need some therapy, natural therapy. And this is, we got it,” Bellini said. “I just walk and see the lake, the snow falling. It’s therapy for me.”

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Sierra with slick and icy road conditions.

“I wish I had my four-wheel drive right now, actually,” Davis said.

“We always have chains in the car, so,” Stark said.

Most people said they hope the late spring snow will help soak bone-dry California.

“With all the drought we’ve had here, it’s good to see snow,” Bellini said.

Caltrans says road conditions chains for four-wheel drive are not needed to get over Donner Summit, but conditions could change as temperatures drop at night.