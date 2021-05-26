Sierra Wildlife Rescue receives 200 songbirds, seeking more volunteers

DIAMOND SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) – Wildlife rescuers in Diamond Springs are reporting a significant increase in the number of injured animals they’re receiving, especially songbirds.

The music is always playing inside Sierra Wildlife Rescue courtesy of the many songbirds living within these walls.

The rescue has received 200 songbirds this month, a significant increase compared to last year.

Members of the public bring the birds here after finding them orphaned or injured.

“It’s hard to tell. If only they could talk,” said Linnea Salveson, a veterinary technician.

Salveson is the veterinary technician for the non-profit rescue.

“Most commonly, we see a lot of head trauma birds, birds that hit windows or maybe they fell from the nest and hit their heads. We also see quite a lot of cat-caught or even dog-caught birds that come in,” Salveson said.

“Or somebody’s tree-trimming and a limb falls down and then the nest, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. what do I do?’ And they call us, so of course we’ll take them in,” said Debbie Buckles, board member of Sierra Wildlife Rescue.

Buckles suspects the early onset of warm weather might have something to do with a large number of injured birds.

She says other area rescue groups are seeing a similar increase.

“They also had an influx to the point where we were short volunteers and it’s really hard because, at the baby bird nursery, some birds eat every ten minutes. Some birds eat every half hour, some birds are every 45 minutes, other birds, maybe they’re a little older, eat every hour,” Buckles said.

There is a huge need right now for volunteers and need drivers to transport wildlife to other rescue centers.

“Feed the birds, clean their little baskets, do some dishwashing, and lot of sanitizing,” Buckles said.

Sierra Wildlife Rescue also rehabilitates small and midsize mammals like coyotes.

The work is done at the homes of volunteers who have proper enclosures.

There’s a need for more of that as well.

Whatever job a volunteer chooses, they say it’s very rewarding.

“I get to see them, feed them, and help them out so they can go back out to the wild,” said Harry Pearson, volunteer.

One volunteer has been there for many years.

“It’s my passion. I’ve been doing it about 28 years,” said Joan Winton, volunteer.

Another volunteer says it’s personal.

“The reward is very personal. It’s not like there’s somebody that’s going to give you the birder of the year award. It’s a very personal thing that you know you’ve been part of this journey and that you’re getting these birds back into the wild,” said Joan Winton, volunteer.

For more information on Sierra Wildlife Rescue, click or tap here.