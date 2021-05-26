Sierra Wildlife Rescue urges ‘good-hearted humans’ to take precautions around fawns

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sierra Wildlife Rescue is marking “fawn season” with its first orphan rescue.

The nonprofit shared pictures of the fawn from rehabber Dave Cook who shared the following message, “Fawn season has officially started! Picked up the first orphan today, a cute little girl who should do just fine … .”

The organization is trying to reunite the fawn with its mother, Tami Blanc, with Sierra Wildlife Rescue told FOX40.

Blanc said there is a real problem with people kidnapping fawns.

The doe will feed the fawn and leave it, so it does not attract predators, Blan said. “Often good-hearted humans will take the fawn thinking it is an orphan.”

Sierra Wildlife Rescue officials want to encourage people to leave fawns alone unless they see a dead mother or know it is abandoned.