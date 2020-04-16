Sikh Pantry in Stockton drops off boxes of food, supplies to neighbors in need

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Volunteers from the Sikh Pantry in Stockton are dropping off boxes full of food, cleaning supplies and other essential items for those in need during the pandemic.

Dozens of these boxes are going to seniors, people with underlying health conditions and people who have been laid off.

Gurnek Singh Sanghera, along with his friends, started the Sikh Pantry in response to the coronavirus health crisis.

“We know it’s hard for some people and they’re not able to go out to the stores because they’re afraid of the virus,” said Sanghera.

Sanghera told FOX40 that helping those in need is one of the golden rules of their faith.

“It’s all free. We don’t want to take money because they’re already struggling because of the pandemic,” explained Sanghera.

In less than three weeks, volunteers have delivered more than 415 boxes to families across San Joaquin County.

People just have to sign up and order online.

“And from there, they give us their name, how many people they have in the house, how many kids, how many adults. And then we have a list of stuff that they can order,” said Sanghera.

The Sikh Pantry has a stock pile of food and other supplies that are hand-packed into boxes.

People can order rice, pasta, cereals and even some produce or baby formula, along with hygiene supplies, like hand sanitizer and diapers.

“We definitely recommend people to let others know about us so we can help as many as we can,” said Sanghera.

Volunteers are doing their best to meet people’s individual needs.

“It’s very humbling to know that we are in the position to help as many people as we can because there are those that can step out,” said volunteer Amrit Pal Singh.

Kimberly Warmsley, who is running for Stockton City Council, learned about the pantry online and now volunteers to deliver boxes.

“We need to be checking on our neighbors and reaching out and it’s also very important that you reach out and give back,” said Warmsley.

According to the group, more requests are coming in the longer the governor’s stay-at-home order remains in place.

Volunteers vow to do their best to meet the need because they know they’re making a difference with each doorstep delivery.

“We definitely recommend people to let others know about us so we can help as many as we can,” said Singh.

The Sikh Pantry is asking for donations so they can continue to help the most vulnerable in the community.