Missing Stockton man found by off-duty officer

The latest – Wednesday, July 28:

10:54 p.m.

An off-duty Stockton officer found Harris, the sheriff’s office says.

Original story below:

(KTXL) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol for 55-year-old Danny Harris, on behalf of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris has dementia and is considered at-risk. He was last seen in Stockton walking from Webster Avenue heading eastbound on Alpine Avenue.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds and has white facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jeans and white shoes.

If seen, call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400 and choose option 1.