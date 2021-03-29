Single mom in Vacaville shares EDD frustrations after unemployment benefits suddenly stop

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – A single mom living in Vacaville is sharing her frustrations with the California Employment Development Department after her unemployment benefits stopped.

“This is the garage. And my bed is in the garage. Right next to my dad’s motorcycle,” 51-year-old Carie Mathis told FOX40 Monday.

Mathis has called her parents’ Vacaville home her home for the past couple of months after her cleaning business essentially stopped at the beginning of the pandemic.

The single mom of twins said she lost their home in Rodeo.

Then later in 2020, she said her unemployment benefits suddenly stopped and they had no choice but to move in with her folks.

“The unemployment that was coming in was sustaining us. But then when it stopped, I feel like a little kid again. I’m 51 years old and I have to rely on my parents for everything,” Mathis explained. “I just wasn’t able to pay any of the bills, wasn’t able to buy food, wasn’t able to take care of us. Like, I should be taking care of us. Had to rely on my elderly parents to take care of us, which is not a good feeling.”

It was in December, sometime before Christmas, when the EDD asked Mathis to verify some information.

“Everything was stopped because they wanted me to verify my identity, which I kind of think they should’ve done in the beginning. It would’ve avoided a lot of problems,” Mathis said. “I did what they asked. And, still stuck.”

She said the EDD implemented a new program called “I.D. Me”, which asked for her birth certificate and identification, which she said should have solved everything.

But as of Monday, she has not received any funds from EDD.

FOX40 reached out to EDD and have yet to receive a response.

“The EDD has taken many steps to fortify the front door to benefit, against fraud while we work aggressively with our partners to address past issues and bring offenders to justice,” EDD officials said in mid-March.

EDD and law enforcement have been cracking down on the fraud, which has cost the state billions of dollars.

FOX40 was with authorities when they busted a suspected fraud ring in Rio Linda. They arrested three people.

Mathis said she understands why there are safeguards in place but hopes they don’t affect her receiving her benefits any longer.