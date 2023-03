(KTXL) — A sinkhole closed down part of Highway 49 in Amador County on Wednesday, Caltrans said.

The sinkhole is at Kennedy Mine Road in Martell, and southbound traffic is being diverted onto the #1 lane of northbound Highway 49.

Caltrans said a contractor was sent to assess the damage and that repairs would begin when possible.

(Photo from Caltrans District 10) (Photo from Caltrans District 10)

There is currently no estimated time of reopening. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

Road conditions can be checked on quickmap.dot.ca.gov.