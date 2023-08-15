(FOX40.COM) — The Tahoe National Forest branch of the U.S. National Forest Service said Monday that it was battling six concurrent fires all started by lightning.

In a Tuesday morning update, USFS said all fires had been contained.

According to the forest service, the Granite Fire started when lightning struck a tree. Crews are currently mopping up the fire.

The Meadow Fire was also started when lightning struck a tree, USFS said. The tree has been knocked down.

The Omega Fire was contained to 0.5 acres.

The Poll Fire was contained to a 20′ x 20′ area.

The Weber Fire was contained to 0.5 acres and also continues to be mopped up.

USFS said the English Fire spread to about 50′ x 50′ and would be staffed throughout the rest of the day.